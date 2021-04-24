MP Vijayasai Reddy assures 12 lakh compensation to Vijay's family

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member VVijayasai Reddy assured to give compensation of Rs 12 lakh from the party for the kin of N Vijay's family, six of whom were brutally killed by Bathina Appalaraju recently.

The MP said the compensation was being given to the bereaved family members as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MP along with Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and city president of YSRCP Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj visited Sivajipalem on Saturday and met the victim's family members from Juttada. The MP assured that stringent action will be taken against the accused.

It may be recalled that six members of Vijay's family were hacked to death by Appalaraju at Juttada village near Pendurthi on 15th of this month. Vijayasai Reddy interacted with the victim's family and assured them that the government and the party will extend support to them. The MP said he spoke to the police authorities and asked them to expedite the investigation. He pointed out that even after a week, the accused is still in judicial custody and not in police custody.

Vijayasai Reddy assured that victim Vijay would be given a job and his son would be sent to a school. Another victim Leelavathi would also be given a job, the MP informed.

The MP directed the police officials that those involved in the case should be investigated with immediate effect.