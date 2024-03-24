N Chandrababu Naidu to campaign in Kuppam for two days from today

Tirupati : TDP chief and Kuppam Assembly candidate N Chandrababu Naidu will be touring in his constituency for two days from Sunday. He will formally kickstart his campaign seeking eighth consecutive victory in Kuppam. The party leaders, including MLC K Srikanth, P S Munirathnam, Gounivari Srinivasulu, P Manohar and others have been working hard towards getting one lakh majority for Naidu this time.

Normally, he will not campaign during election time in Kuppam as he believes that the people and leaders will sincerely work for his victory. After the 2019 elections, in which he could secure only 30,722 vote majority, YSRCP has laid intense focus on Kuppam in its bid to defeat Naidu this time. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in particular has been concentrating on Kuppam seriously with the slogan ‘Why not Kuppam’.

They have been making all efforts to defame Naidu during the last five years. The ruling party’s wins in local body elections and Kuppam municipal election have infused confidence among the party cadres. It has fielded K R J Bharath who belongs to the dominant community in the constituency Vannekula Kshatriya to face Naidu. He was already made an MLC to take part in the government activities officially.

However, TDP cadres were confident of Naidu’s victory by a huge margin as the people have realised the difference between Naidu and the YSRCP leaders. They took it prestigiously to give the seat to their chief without giving any scope to the ruling party.

In this backdrop, during his two days tour, Naidu will address a public meeting in Kuppam on Sunday. He will also visit the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project which the CM has inaugurated recently and received much criticism from TDP quarters. Naidu will take part in Iftar besides conducting door to door campaign. He will have meetings with party leaders. The party leaders have made all arrangements for the visit.