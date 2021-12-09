Nandamuri Balakrishna offers prayers at Simhachalam
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam and offered prayers on Thursday.
The 'Akhanda' actor was accompanied by the movie director Boyapati Srinu and producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy, among others.
The Hindupur MLA performed special puja at the temple, while the devasthanam officials accorded a warm welcome to Balakrishna and the film crew.
His recent release 'Akhanda' keeps cash registers ringing at box office.
