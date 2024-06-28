National Lok Adalat on July 29

Visakhapatnam: Principal District and Sessions Judge, Visakhapatnam Alapati Giridhar said that national Lok Adalat will be held on July 29 for the resolution of pending cases.

Pending cases, including civil, cheque bounce, banking, road accident compensation cases, cases related to financial transactions, land matters, family disputes, labour and industrial dispute cases can be solved in the Adalat. The Principal District and Sessions Judge mentioned that the National Lok Adalat programme will be held on Saturday morning from 10 am in Nyaya Seva Sadan in Visakhapatnam District Court premises.