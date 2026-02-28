Navy commissions ‘Dolphin Hunter’ INS Anjadip

Visakhapatnam: INS Anjadip, the fourth ship of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at Chennai Port on February 27 (Friday).

As a 'Dolphin Hunter', the 77-meter-long, 1400-tonne vessel is configured for rapid response and sustained operations in coastal environments.

Presided by Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the commissioning ceremony was hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla in the presence of senior naval officers, former Commanding Officers of erstwhile Anjadip, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata and Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding, Kattupalli along with other distinguished civilian dignitaries.

In his address, the CNS highlighted the strategic significance of the ship's induction, commended the commitment and support of the shipbuilders and dedication of the ship’s crew towards timely commissioning of the ship.

Equipped with a modern ASW suite and an integrated advanced combat management system to effectively detect, track, and neutralise sub-surface threats, the vessel proudly boasts an indigenous content of over 80 percent, showcasing India's self-reliance in warship design and defence electronics. This includes integration of key indigenous systems.

Named after the historical island off the coast of Karwar, INS Anjadip is the latest addition in a series of warships designed specifically for anti-submarine warfare in the shallow waters of the littoral zone.

The commissioning of INS Anjadip, following its predecessors INS Arnala and Androth, marks a major milestone in the Indian Navy's planned trajectory of force level growth and capability enhancement, ensuring the security of India's maritime trade routes and coastal infrastructure. To safeguard the nation's maritime interests, the ship has been placed under the operational and administrative control of Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area.