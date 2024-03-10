Nellore: Congress will lose its existence after 2024 LS polls, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nellore : While exuding confidence on BJP-led NDA government retaining power at the Centre, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has predicted that the Congress would lose its existence following the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the meeting of booth-level party functionaries from five districts here on Saturday, the BJP leader pointed out that the Congress was getting emptied in the States where the party leader Rahul Gandhi was conducting Padayatra.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has said that winning the recent Assembly elections with two-thirds majority in the States of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh indicated that the NDA alliance led by PM Modi would win over 400 Lok Sabha seats in the coming general elections.

While criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for destroying Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leader called upon the party cadres to ensure that a party which has the support of BJP would win the State Assembly elections. This would end the anarchic rule of YSRCP, Shivraj Singh said.

The BJP leader expressed concern over the growing attacks on Hindu temples and Hindu organisations in AP. He alleged that the ruling party in the State was encouraging such attacks for political gains. He alleged that YSRCP MPs, MLAs and other party leaders were indiscriminately grabbing the assignment, forest, public and private lands in the State.

He said that people of AP were feeling inscure as mafia gangs were ruling the roost. He cautioned people that development would come to a standstill in AP if the YSRCP continues in power after the next elections.

State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari said that it is high time for party cadres to strive hard to bring the BJP-supported party to power in the State. She pointed out that the loans of AP have gone up from Rs 3.5 lakh crore to Rs 12.5 lakh crore under the YSRCP rule.

She expressed concern over the YSRCP government mortgaging the Secretariat for Rs 370 crore with a private bank. Different mines were mortgaged for Rs 7,000 crore, she pointed out.

She alleged that the State government has earned Rs 36,000 crore through sale of spurious and cheap liquor. Purandeswari said time has come to unseat Jagan Mohan Reddy from power to bring the State back on the path of progress.

Party leader S Suresh Reddy, K Anjayaneya Reddy, P Vamsidhar Reddy, P Surendra Reddy, party presidents of district units and booth-level functionaries from five districts attended the meeting.