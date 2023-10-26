Nellore: Demand for water supply for rabi

Live
Nellore : CPI district convener Sanawad demanded the district administration to release water immediately for the ongoing farming operations through Jaffer Saheb and Sarvepalli canals for the current rabi season.
Addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday, the CPI leader found fault with the government for stopping water supply in the name of side walls’ construction for both Jaffer Saheb and Sarvepalli canals during the peak Rani season. He alleged that following inordinate delay witnessing in completing the side walls constructions. Farmers, who started cultivation in Indukurupet, TP Gudur, Muthukuru and Venkatachalam mandals are facing hurdles in gaining the water for farming operations.
The CPI leader has appealed to Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy to initiate steps for sorting out the problem by intervening in the issue. CPI district secretary Dama Ankaiah, town Secretary Syed Siraj, AIYF convener Munna and others were present.