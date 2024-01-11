Nellore: Dissidence may wreck Anil's chances

Nellore : Though the YSRCP high command is keen on finalising the candidature of Nellore sitting MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav, the official announcement is getting delayed due to dissidence within the party. Survey reports too said to indicate bleak chances of his winning the elections.

MLA Anil Kumar Yadav is more likely to secure hattrick victory, his future is seems to be hanging in balance due to the differences with Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The situation became more pathetic after MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who played a crucial role in the victory for Anil Kumar Yadav, were suspended. This is a major setback for YSRCP, and this kind of situation seems to be giving an edge to TDP-Jana Sena combine.

It may be recalled that doctor-cum-politician P Anil Kumar Yadav contested the elections in 2009 from Nellore city, as Congress candidate. He reportedly got the ticket with the initiation of Nandimandalam Bhanusree, who belongs to Yadav community, despite Anam family opposing his candidature. Anil lost the polls as Anam family indirectly supported Praja Rajyam Party nominee Mungamuru Sridhar Krishna Reddy, who was elected with a majority of just 90 votes.

In 2014 elections, P Anil Kumar Yadav contested for Nellore seat on YSRCP ticket and won against TDP rival Mungamuru Sridhar Krishna Reddy with 19,887 votes majority under YSRCP wave.

The same situation repeated in 2019 elections as Anil Kumar Yadav won from Nellore city against his political rival TDP candidate Ponguru Narayana in a 'Sea Saw' game with a majority of 8,305 votes.

After winning elections twice from Nellore city, Anil Kumar Yadav got Ministerial berth in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet as Major Irrigation Minister in 2019.

He was the first Backward Class leader in the history of Nellore city, who was inducted into the cabinet. However, later differences cropped up after Anil Kumar Yadav ignored Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and others. It remains to be seen if the YSRCP would finally decide to change him or retain him.

The situation became worse with P Anil Kumar Yada started indirect scathing attack against Reddy community in the district. Infuriated Opposition group started distancing Anil Kumar and even didn’t invited him for party programmes including official inaugurations in their constituencies, though he was district Minister.

With the differences multiplying with the Reddy community, Anil Kumar Yadav distanced himself from active politics and even didn’t participated in Samajika Sadhikara Yayra held at Muthukuru mandal of Sarvepalle constituency, represented by Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on inducing P Anil Kumar Yadav into the election fray for various reasons. But winning the Nellore seat in 2024 elections will be a mammoth task to Anil Kumar Yadav.