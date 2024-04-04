Nellore: ‘Extend support for smooth conduct of elections’

Nellore : District Collector M Harinarayanan has urged political parties to cooperate for smooth conduct of elections in the district. Addressing a meeting with political parties’ representatives here on Wednesday, the Collector said the as per the directions of Election Commission (EC), political parties must abide the guidelines.

He said till date, as many as 20,44,815 people enrolled their votes and 7,971 6A forms were in pending. People can enroll their votes till April 14 as form 6, 6 A and 8 that were received before April 14, would be solved as per EC norms. The Collector said that in case any minor mistakes found in the voter list, voters can exercise their franchise by showing 10 kinds of identifications at polling booth. He disclosed that it was proposed to perform counting for eight Assembly segments and one MP constituency related to Nellore district at Priyadarshini College of Engineering in Nellore rural mandal.