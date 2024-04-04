  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Nellore: ‘Extend support for smooth conduct of elections’

Nellore: ‘Extend support for smooth conduct of elections’
x
Highlights

District Collector M Harinarayanan has urged political parties to cooperate for smooth conduct of elections in the district.

Nellore : District Collector M Harinarayanan has urged political parties to cooperate for smooth conduct of elections in the district. Addressing a meeting with political parties’ representatives here on Wednesday, the Collector said the as per the directions of Election Commission (EC), political parties must abide the guidelines.

He said till date, as many as 20,44,815 people enrolled their votes and 7,971 6A forms were in pending. People can enroll their votes till April 14 as form 6, 6 A and 8 that were received before April 14, would be solved as per EC norms. The Collector said that in case any minor mistakes found in the voter list, voters can exercise their franchise by showing 10 kinds of identifications at polling booth. He disclosed that it was proposed to perform counting for eight Assembly segments and one MP constituency related to Nellore district at Priyadarshini College of Engineering in Nellore rural mandal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X