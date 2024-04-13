Nellore: TDP enjoys advantage in Venkatagiri constituency

Nellore : Lack of proper leadership coupled with a silent revolt by the ruling party activists against YSR Congress Party nominee Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy is likely to help TDP emerge victorious in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP high command nominated Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister late Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, by replacing sitting MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy who had shifted his loyalty to the TDP for Venkatagiri seat.



TDP fielded a new candidate called Kurugondla Lakshmi Sai Priya, daughter of former Venkatagiri TDP MLA Kurukondla Ramakrishna as its candidate. Initially, local TDP leaders felt that securing victory in the constituency might be an uphill task as she hails from Sullurpet constituency. Sai Priya is the daughter-in-law of noted industrialist B Ganga Prasad, and she is a new entrant in politics.



But situation in the constituency turned in her favour after senior YSRCP leader Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy has distanced himself from party activities.



The YSRCP had to field a non-local Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy in Venkatagiri after the exit of Anam from the party for various reasons. Ramkumar Reddy is a native of Vakadu mandal in Guduru Assembly constituency.



The ruling party is also facing anti-incumbency in the constituency as it was deprived of development during the last five years.



YSRCP nominee Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy is taking up a solo campaign in the constituency after several leaders like Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy and others from his own community distanced themselves from the party activities following differences with the party candidate.



Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy has secured only 5,375 votes by contesting on Congress ticket from Venkatagiri constituency in a triangular fight in 2014 elections.



A significant population of Kammas resides in Dakkili and Balayapalli mandals in the constituency and Lakshmi Sai Priya belongs to the same community. In addition to this, the good name earned by her father Kurukondla Ramakrishna is likely to help her win the ensuing election comfortably.



After formation of the TDP in 1983, the party emerged victorious four times from the constituency. The winners include Baskara Saikrishna Yachendra (1985), VVRK Yachendra Velugoti (1994) and Kurugondla Ramakrishna (2009 and 2014).

There are six mandals in the constituency - Kaluvaya, Rapuru, Sydapuram, Dakkili, Balayapalle and Venkatagiri mandals. The total voters are 2,49,253.