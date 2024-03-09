New Delhi: Work unitedly for success says Chandrababu Naidu to party leaders

New Delhi : TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to party leaders to work unitedly and ensure victory of party candidates in the ensuing elections.

He assured that the party will provide proper recognition soon to the leaders who could not get party tickets to contest the ensuing polls.

Naidu spoke to TDP constituency in-charges and leaders over phone from New Delhi and enquired about the present situation in their respective constituencies.

The TDP chief spoke to 19 constituency in-charges directly and asked them to get prepared for elections. He asked Manne Ravindra and Ericson Babu of Yerragondapalem and asked both of them to work together.

He spoke to Parvatipuram constituency leaders Vijay and former MLA Jagadish and asked Jagadish to work for the victory of Vijay. Naidu spoke to Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy and senior leader Farooq of Nandyal and asked Brahmananda Reddy to extend cooperation to Farooq.

He asked Datti Lakshmana Rao of Kurupam to work for the victory of Toyaka Jagadeeswari. He spoke to former MLA CK Babu and AS Manohar of Chittoor.

Chandrababu Naidu also interacted with Ungutur in-charge Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, Varma (Pithapuram), B Srinivas (Polavaram), P Ramaraju (Narsapuram), Pilli Satyanarayana Murthy (Kakinada rural), V Babji (Tadepalligudem), Gandi Babji (Visakha South), Reddy Subrahmanyam (Ramachandrapuram), Nimmaka Jayakrishna (Palakonda), Prabhakar Chowdary (Anantapur), M Sugunamma (Tirupati), Pappula Chalapathi Rao and Pragada Nageswara Rao of Yelamanchili.