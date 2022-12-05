Oceans play vital role in India's growth: Droupadi Murmu

Visakhapatnam: Even as the Indian Navy has a huge responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for India's national maritime interest, the oceans will play a vital role in India's growth and prosperity, said President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Dr Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

The President has said that Indian Navy remains firm in its furtherance, resolute in its commitment, futuristic in capability development, outcome-oriented in action which is in line with the theme of the Navy Day -- 'combat ready, credible, cohesive and future proof force'.

She exuded confidence and happiness over Indian Navy's remarkable contributions and said it's driven by Atmanirbhar Bharat and propelled by innovation, serving the nation with utmost dedication.

Heaping praise on the naval personnel, Murmu said the Indian Navy would continue to grow from strength to strength in alignment with the vision of a new and developed India. Stating that the occasion marks the operational success of the attack on Karachi during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the President said, "The day is commemorated to honour the foresight of the naval veterans who etched a permanent place for themselves in Indian history and continue to inspire every generation."

Terming Visakhapatnam as the 'Jewel of the East Coast' that has a rich history, the President said being the headquarters of the ENC, the City of Destiny has emerged as an important hub, paving the way for India's secured future.

Earlier, the President inaugurated the National Open Air Range in Kurnool, Rayachoti to Angallu section of NH-340, construction of four-lane ROB approach road of NH-205, construction of six-lane grade separated structures along with slip roads, Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari districts along with laying foundation stone for widening of existing road to two-lane along Mudigubba-Puttaparthi on a virtual mode. "Most of the projects will help ease congestion and ensure smooth transportation," Murmu mentioned. The President was given a warm welcome at INS Dega by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram, Health and district in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, among others.