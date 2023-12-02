Ongole: Awareness helps prevent AIDS says Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole : Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated in an awareness programme held for the HIV/ AIDS victims and school children at the Spandana Hall in the collectorate in Ongole on Friday. Collector Dinesh Kumar and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy flagged off an HIV/ AIDS awareness rally from the collectorate to the Government General Hospital here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector assured all support from the government to the patients and their family members. He said awareness of the disease is the only way to prevent HIV/ AIDS, and explained how the disease contracts from one person to another person.

He said that patient need not worry, if they are infected with AIDS, but can extend their life span by taking nutritious food and medicines regularly. He said that the government is supplying medicines to patients free of cost and is providing a pension to 2,168 victims registered with the ART Centres in the district.

MP Magunta said that though the spread of the disease is reduced, efforts should be made to completely eradicate it and everyone should have awareness of the reasons, and methods to prevent it from the age of students.