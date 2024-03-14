Ongole: Nallamalli Balu joins TDP

Ongole : YSRCP leader from Ongole town Nallamalli Balu joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of TDP state vice-president and former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao at Ongole Assembly TDP office here on Wednesday.

A jeweller and philanthropist Nallamalli Balu ventured into politics in 2019 and became a close aide of MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. He worked as the YSRCP Commerce Cell president for Ongole town, and president of Arya Vysya Yuvajana Sangham, and Lions Club of Ongole Citizens. He is well known to the public as the founder of the Maha Foundation, which organised various service programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic season.

Speaking on the occasion, Balu said that the town was developed only when Damacharla Janardhana Rao was the MLA, but the YSRCP neglected the town’s development.