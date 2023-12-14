Parvathipuram: Achieve 100% results in SSC exams says ITDA PO C Vishnu Charan

Parvathipuram : ITDA project officer C Vishnu Charan directed the tribal welfare department officials to prepare 60 days action plan to achieve 100 per cent results in the ensuing tenth class examinations.

While conducting a review meeting with District Tribal Welfare Officer, ATWOs and Headmasters on Wednesday at Girimitra hall, he called for targeting 100 per cent result in the SSC Examinations-2024.

He instructed the Subject Resource Group (SRG) of ITDA, to prepare 60 days special action plan consisting day-wise and subject-wise activities as per the Blue Print of question paper.

He instructed the Headmasters of Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools (TWAS) having X Class to strictly adhere and take necessary steps to strictly implement the 60 days action plan without any deviation.

He also instructed the HMs to see that the subject teachers and students are fully aware of the action plan. All subject teachers dealing with 10th class should be provided with a copy of the the action plan of their respective subject, he said.

Subject teachers should conduct slip tests as per schedule, correct them immediately and make students to self evaluate their test papers, he added. Subject teachers have to conduct revision of lessons and thorough drill should be given on short questions and bits, he exhorted.

He said that the Blue Prints and model papers which are available in the base website should be posted in PMRC Whatapp Group time to time. He appealed to the teachers to avail leaves in emergency only until the completion of SSC exams.

Slow learners should be identified and focus should be put on them and emphasis should be laid on science figures, drawings, identification of figures, parts and also in map pointing, he indicated. Headmasters should see that the subject teacher concerned is available and doubts should be cleared to students on time, he said. He urged all the Headmasters and teachers to strive hard to achieve 100 per cent results. K Srinivasa Rao, district tribal welfare officer, and others attended the meeting.