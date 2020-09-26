Pharmacists have key role to play in patient care, support: GITAM VC K Sivaramakrishna

Visakhapatnam: Pharmacists are a part of the healthcare system, and their role is critical in completing the management cycle of coronavirus outbreak, Vice-Chancellor of GITAM K Sivaramakrishna has said.

Participating in the 'World Pharmacists Day– 2020' celebrations organised by GITAM Institute of Pharmacy here on Friday, he advised that pharmacists need to be engaged in coordinated efforts during pandemics and be readily adaptive to changes required in pharmacy practice.

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Pro Vice-Chancellor CV Rao said that hospital pharmacists have an important role during the outbreak in infection control as well as patient care and support.

Noted drug researcher and GITAM Institute of Pharmacy Principal S Ganapathy briefed that pharmacists are transforming health through a variety of services.

While Divis Laboratories Limited Director Madhusudhana Rao Divi explained the qualities to be possessed by pharmacy students that would make them better and competent.

Mylan Laboratories Vice-President (HR) N Mallikarjuna Rao gave an insight into the pharmaceutical industry and explained the need of developing skills like data management, digitalisation and effective communication that would make the pharmacy students more successful in their chosen careers.

GITAM School of Pharmacy Hyderabad campus Principal G Shiva Kumar and others participated in the programme.