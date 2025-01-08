PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam soon, where he will be welcomed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the airport. Following the reception, the Prime Minister's road show will commence at 4:45 PM, taking place from Siripuram Junction to the AU Engineering College Ground.

The road show will see participation from Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and several BJP leaders. At 5:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting at the AU Engineering College Ground.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is set to launch a range of development programs, including the foundation stone laying for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. He will also initiate numerous development projects virtually, amounting to an investment of approximately Rs. 2 lakh. Among the projects, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the Industrial Hub and the Green Hydrogen Hub.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam is expected to last for about three hours before he departs for Bhubaneswar in Odisha from Visakhapatnam Airport.