Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam soon, where he will be welcomed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam soon, where he will be welcomed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the airport. Following the reception, the Prime Minister's road show will commence at 4:45 PM, taking place from Siripuram Junction to the AU Engineering College Ground.
The road show will see participation from Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and several BJP leaders. At 5:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting at the AU Engineering College Ground.
During his visit, the Prime Minister is set to launch a range of development programs, including the foundation stone laying for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. He will also initiate numerous development projects virtually, amounting to an investment of approximately Rs. 2 lakh. Among the projects, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the Industrial Hub and the Green Hydrogen Hub.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam is expected to last for about three hours before he departs for Bhubaneswar in Odisha from Visakhapatnam Airport.