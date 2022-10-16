Police issues notices to Pawan Kalyan, asks him to leave Visakhapatnam by 4 PM

The tense situation is continuing in Visakhapatnam from yesterday with series of events organised by ruling and opposition parties be it Visakha Garjana with the support of ruling YCP for three capitals, Telugu Desam Party round table conference demanding Amaravati as the capital and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's visit. The situation turned tense yesterday as Jana Sena workers attacked ministers' cars in the background of these events. Police arrested several Jana Sena activists.



Against this backdrop, the police have issued notices under CrPC 41A to Pawan Kalyan and other key leaders of Jana Sena. The police issued notices to Pawan and the Jana Sena leaders to leave Visakhapatnam by 4 pm on Sunday. But the Janasena leaders refused to take these notices and had a heated argument with the police in this matter.



Finally the police spoke to Pawan Kalyan and told that the situation in the city is tense and hence notices are being issued as part of maintaining law and order. But it is not yet known whether Pawan Kalyan will obey the police orders and leave Visakhapatnam or not.