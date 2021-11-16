Poll per cent drops in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The GVMC bypolls for the 31st and 61st divisions started off slowly in Visakhapatnam on Monday, registering a 6 per cent and 9 per cent of polling in the respective wards by 10 am.

The polling went on in the 29 polling stations from 7 am to 5 pm.

While 41.53 per cent of voters had cast their vote in the 31st division, 57.53 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the 61st ward by the end of the day.

Though the by-polls witnessed fewer voters, some of the differently-abled persons were seen visiting the polling stations to cast their votes, assisted by the police.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha visited various polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. Along with examining the booths, the Municipal Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over improper maintenance of sanitation near Prema Samajam.

At a polling station near II town police station, mild tension prevailed as some of the YSRCP party cadre tried to gain entry in the polling booth. Opposing the entry, Jana Sena Party activists and leaders raised objection to it and ended up in heated arguments, resulting in jostling.

Compared to the previous GVMC elections, the polling percentage in by-polls has come down.

During the last municipal elections, 48.74 per cent of votes were registered in 31st ward against 41.53 registered during the by-polls. Similarly, 60.35 per cent of voting was registered in the 61st ward last elections compared to 57.53 per cent recorded on Monday.