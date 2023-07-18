  • Menu
Protect prime lands of Shanti Ashram, govt lands: JSP

Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav briefing Collector A Mallikarjuna on land encroachment during grievance platform in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav briefing Collector A Mallikarjuna on land encroachment during grievance platform in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Visakhapatnam: Prime lands of Shanti Ashram and adjacent government lands should be protected, demanded Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy...

Visakhapatnam: Prime lands of Shanti Ashram and adjacent government lands should be protected, demanded Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav. Lodging a complaint with District Collector A Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma at the grievances platform here on Monday, the corporator mentioned in his complaint that the lands were being occupied by creating fabricated documents and were given to commercial units for lakhs of rupees on rent.

Stating that the lands belonging to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department were also occupied, Murthy Yadav appealed to the authorities to hand over the grabbed lands and utilise them for the welfare of the fishermen community.

