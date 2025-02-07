Live
- Nurturing public-speaking skills among govt school-children
- Protesters demand action against Congress MLC
- HMRL bags eight Gold Garden Awards
- Punjab National Bank Home Loan Expo from Feb 7
- CM begins department-wise pre-budget meetings
- 1,494 awareness sessions held in National Road Safety month
- Anakapalli: Teacher’s misbehaviour with student draws wrath
- 3 reservoirs inaugurated in Rajendra Nagar
- CPI state secretary pitches for house sites for beneficiaries
- Classmates reveal mystery behind death of student
Just In
Punjab National Bank Home Loan Expo from Feb 7
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organising a Home Loan Expo-2025 on February 7 and 8 at Dr. BR Ambedkar Building, Rama Talkies of...
Visakhapatnam: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organising a Home Loan Expo-2025 on February 7 and 8 at Dr. BR Ambedkar Building, Rama Talkies of Visakhapatnam.
This event features prominent real estate dealers, builders, interior designers and solar rooftop providers.
Public can avail the opportunity to get details about accessing instant home loan approvals with zero processing fee, low EMIs, doorstep customer service and top-up loans. The PNB officials offered to help individuals achieve their dream of owning a home.
Next Story