Punjab National Bank Home Loan Expo from Feb 7

Visakhapatnam: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is organising a Home Loan Expo-2025 on February 7 and 8 at Dr. BR Ambedkar Building, Rama Talkies of Visakhapatnam.

This event features prominent real estate dealers, builders, interior designers and solar rooftop providers.

Public can avail the opportunity to get details about accessing instant home loan approvals with zero processing fee, low EMIs, doorstep customer service and top-up loans. The PNB officials offered to help individuals achieve their dream of owning a home.