Rajamahendravaram: Aspirants excited as BJP-TDP-JSP form electoral alliance

Rajamahendravaram : In the wake of the TDP, JSP and BJP forging an alliance, the excitement over the adjustment of seats has reached its final stage.

Initially, there was a campaign that the seats won by the BJP in the past were likely to be reallocated to that party. But the TDP had already announced candidates for some seats and tried to allocate some to the Jana Sena Party. Due to this, there are doubts about BJP getting back those seats.

There is a history of the BJP winning from P Gannavaram, Rajahmundry city and Pithapuram seats in the erstwhile East Godavari district as part of the electoral alliance with the TDP. Now, these three Assembly constituencies are in different districts.

Pithapuram is in Kakinada district, P Gannavaram is in Konaseema district and Rajahmundry city is in East Godavari district. Manepalli Ayyaji Vema won from P Gannavaram as BJP candidate in 1999 with the TDP alliance.

He is currently with the BJP and is keen to contest again if the opportunity arises. Pendem Dorababu won from the Pithapuram seat in 2004 as a BJP candidate having an alliance with the TDP. He is currently sitting YSRCP MLA.

However, the YSRCP leadership refused seat to him. Dr Akula Satyanarayana won from Rajahmundry city in 2014 as a BJP candidate with the TDP alliance. At present, he is with YSRCP.

The erstwhile Kadiyam (now Rajahmundry Rural) constituency was also allotted to the BJP as part of the TDP-BJP alliance. From here BJP leader Somu Veerraju contested as a joint candidate in 2004 and was defeated.

The BJP may ask for any of these four seats for the ensuing polls. But the TDP has already announced Adireddy Srinivas as its candidate for Rajahmundry city. The name of the sitting MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has been finalised for Rajahmundry Rural.

As Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announced Jana Sena party district president Kandula Durgesh for this seat, a dispute has already surfaced between the two parties on Rajahmundry Rural.

The TDP has announced Mahasena Rajesh as its candidate from P Gannavaram SC constituency. It is learnt that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has evinced interest in contesting from Pithapuram. Strong candidates from TDP are also ready if they are asked to contest.

According to BJP and TDP sources, the candidature of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has been finalised for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. In this background, there is a possibility of allotting at least one Assembly seat to the BJP under this constituency. If that happens, either of the seats Rajahmundry city or rural will be allotted to the BJP.