Rajamahendravaram: BEL experts to check EVMs

Rajamahendravaram: District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu said that technical experts of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will come to check the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), control units, and VV PATs related to 1559 polling centres in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

The team of experts who are coming to inspect and verify the working of EVMs allocated to the district will check the 6000 ballot units and 4930 VV PATs in the presence of the representatives of the political parties and confirm their work.

The DRO asked the recognised political parties to send their representatives for this inspection. DRO held a meeting with political party representatives on Wednesday evening. Speaking on the occasion, he said that BLO is going door-to-door and identifying the voters according to the list to prepare a comprehensive voter list as per the directions and guidelines of the Central and State Election Commissions. The data entry work of physically taken applications is also being done.

He informed that every day the list of claims and objections received by constituencies will be uploaded on the CEO’s website. Representatives of political parties Nalamati Ramesh (Congress), MSS Prasad (TDP), Bramchandra Rao (BJP), and others participated in this meeting.