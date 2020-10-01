Rajamahendravaram: City of Culture eyes heritage city tag

Rajamahendravaram: The Grand City of Culture popularly known as cultural capital of the State has been awaiting heritage city status for several years now.



Due to lack of sustained efforts from former Lok Sabha MPs who represented Rajamahendravaram, the city could not secure the status during the previous UPA regime and under the NDA rule.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Wednesday, Union Ministry of Tourism and Union Ministry of Culture Standing Committee member and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentary party chief Margani Bharat Ram has assured to take up this issue with the Union Ministry concerned on warfoot basis. The ancient city has necessary parametres to secure the Heritage City tag and it has been in existence since 2nd century BC on the banks of the mighty River Godavari and has a number of heritage structures.

Three years ago, the Union government introduced Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme, aimed at identifying ancient cities and to protect and propagate their heritage and culture etc.

The MP further said the Union government will sanction an amount of Rs 500 crore to the city under HRIDAY scheme. The city is having structures which are overs 100 years such as Havelock rail bridge, the government college and town hall etc.

Adikavi Nannaya translated epic Mahabharatha into Telugu language from Sanskrit in the city. Royal dynasties such as Chalukyas, Cholas, Pallavas, Satavahanas, Vishnu Kundinulu, Kakateeyas, Reddy Rajulu the French, Britishers, Delhi Sultans and Golkonda Nawabs etc ruled this area making the city as headquarters.