Rajamahendravaram: Fabricated case filed against Naidu, alleges Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Rajamahendravaram : Former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the one who introduced quid pro quo in the country and that he had indulged in irregularities worth thousands of crores when his father Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the case of skill development which was filed against Chandrababu Naidu was completely fabricated. He challenged the YSRCP government to prove that the TDP leaders including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu received a single rupee in the skill development case.

Somireddy arrived at Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday and spoke to the media at Nara Lokesh’s campsite. He challenged Jagan to inspect the Skill Development Centre at his hometown Idupulapaya in the presence of representatives of all parties.

Somireddy demanded that the State government should apologise to the people if there is development and otherwise the TDP will be ready for any punishment.

He said that the activities of Skill Development Corporation were done under a tripartite agreement between the AP government, Design Tech and Siemens technology companies.

Somireddy asked if Jagan is aware that he received the award on behalf of the Skill Development Corporation as the best State in the country in November 2019. He said that skill development activities were carried out in the State at a lesser cost than in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. He said that skill development centres have been set up at six engineering colleges and 34 polytechnic colleges through 141 vendors and training materials have been sent to these in 350 trucks. He said that skill development training was given to above two lakh students and 70,000 students got jobs.

Somireddy questioned why there was no action against IAS officers Premachandra Reddy, Ajeya Kallam Reddy and IYR Krishna Rao who performed duties related to the Skill Development Corporation. Somireddy alleged that the CID officials tortured Design Tech MD to spell out the name of Naidu.

The senior TDP leader said that Jagan was in a delusion that the TDP would be defeated in the polls if false cases are foisted on Naidu ahead of elections. He said people are with Chandrababu Naidu and they would teach a befitting lesson to Jagan in the coming Assembly elections.