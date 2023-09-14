Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party expresses solidarity with Nara Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram : Jana Sena Party leaders of Visakhapatnam expressed their solidarity with TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is staying in Rajamahendravaram.

JSP State secretary Bodapati Shivdutt, Chodavaram in-charge PSN Raju and corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav met Lokesh on Wednesday. They said that his father N Chandrababu Naidu was put in jail with false cases. People were angry that the Jagan government was giving trouble to the Opposition leaders by foisting cases, they stated.

Meanwhile, joint East Godavari district JSP president Kandula Durgesh, district leaders A Satyanarayana, Cherukuri Venkata Rama Rao and others have already expressed their solidarity with Lokesh. Lokesh thanked the Jana Sena leaders for standing by him. He said that they will fight together to oust YSRCP from the State.