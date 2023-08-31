Rajamahendravaram: Krishna Janmashtami celebrations from today

Rajamahendravaram: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Managing Committee Chairman Shyamanga Srinivas Das said that Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations will begin from Balarama Jayanti on Thursday and continue till September 7 at the ISKCON Krishna Mandirs in Rajamahendravaram.

On Wednesday, he addressed a media conference at the ISKCON temple. Balarama Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, the first day of the festival. As part of this, Maha Kumbhabhishekam will be held for Lord Jagannatha, Balarama, and Subhadra at 11 am.

In the afternoon there will be a prophecy on the Balarama and his life. In the evening Mahaharati and Prasada distribution will take place. Every evening in these festive days there are Vishwashanthi Yajna, Vahana Sevas, and lectures on Lord Krishna. Unjal Seva and cultural programmes are held at night. Shyamanga Das said that the winners of various competitions organized by ISKCON on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami will be awarded at 1 pm on September 7. District

Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, and others will participate in this event. Utti festival will be held at 3 pm and Teppotsavam at 6 pm. Maha Kumbhabhishekam will be held at 10 pm.Shyamanga Das said that special programmes will be held on September 8 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.