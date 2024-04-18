Rajamahendravaram: MPs, MLA perform puja on Ram Navami

Rajamahendravaram : Many political leaders had darshan of Lord Rama on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami on Wednesday. Candidates contesting on behalf of various parties also visited temples and participated in Seetarama Kalyanam celebrations.

BJP MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari visited the Seethampeta Ram Mandir and performed special puja. Congress MP candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju and Rajahmundry MLA candidate Boda Venkat also visited the same temple and offered prayers.

Sitting MP and Rajahmundry city MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram and his wife organised Sitarama Kalyanam at Margani Estates in Rajahmundry. YSR Congress party leaders and activists took part in the programme in large numbers.

TDP candidate of Rajahmundry City Adireddy Srinivas attended the Sri Rama Navami Kalyanotsavam held at Rama Temple on Tilak Road in the city.

State Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, who is contesting as YSRCP candidate from Rajahmundry Rural constituency visited various temples.

