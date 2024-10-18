Ratan Tata Innovation Centre to come up in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a move to transform Andhra Pradesh into an IT hub, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to set up a Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati and five other zonal centres in other parts of the state, including Visakhapatnam.

Along with the City of Destiny, such centres will be established in different cities across the state.

The one in Visakhapatnam was announced following the Cabinet meet held on October 16.

Apart from Amaravati where Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will be established, its centres will be set up in five zones.

The idea is to create a Silicon Valley kind of ecosystem in AP. According to sources, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati will be the central hub for AP, while the centre to be set up in Visakhapatnam will meet the requirements of the North Andhra zone.

The centre at Rajamahendravaram will cater to those in Godavari districts, the one to come up in Vijayawada or Guntur will serve to Krishna and Guntur districts. The centre in Tirupati will cater to Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts, while the one in Anantapur will meet the needs of Rayalaseema region.

Recently, state HRD minister Nara Lokesh took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the development of an IT facility by the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd in Vizag.

Even as the state government is committed towards offering best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by the motto ‘speed of doing business’, Lokesh further posted that the investment by the TCS is an important milestone as steps are taken to make AP as the country’s No 1 state to do business.

In his recent post on the social media platform, Lokesh mentioned that soon, AP people will receive good news. Much in tune with it, the state government has signed an agreement with the Tata Group to set up innovation centres in five major zones across the state.

Days after the demise of Ratan Tata, the centres are set to become a reality soon in AP to take the industrialist’s legacy forward.