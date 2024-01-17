  • Menu
Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha takes charge as Chief Staff Officer (Ops)

Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha assumed the appointment of Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command.

Commissioned in 1993 and a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Rear Admiral Jha brings a wealth of experience as a navigation and direction specialist, having navigated six frontline Frigates, Destroyers and the Aircraft carrier INS Viraat during his illustrious career.

His afloat appointments include the executive officer, INS Vikramaditya and successful commands of Indian Naval Ships Nishank, Kora and Sahyadri.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK, the Admiral has a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from Madras University and International Security and Strategy from Kings College, London.

A proud recipient of the Nausena Medal, he was holding the key appointment of the Commodore in (Strategy, Concepts and Transformation) at Naval Headquarters before assuming the current appointment.

