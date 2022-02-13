Relay hunger strike persists against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation move

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 365-day-long Ukku stir, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) held a ten-hour-long relay hunger strike here on Saturday with 365 protesters holding flags.

Gajuwaka constituency MLA T Nagireddy expressed solidarity with agitators who participated in the relay hunger strike camp. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA mentioned that despite the trade unions and employees protesting for a year, it is sad to note that the Centre is not taking any steps to withdraw its decision. Further, Nagireddy recalled that the State government had passed a resolution in the Assembly against the privatisation of the steel plant and sent it to the Centre.

He said the State government was also working to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in all possible ways. As a part of it YSRCP MPs and MLAs also expressed solidarity with the Ukku stir and staged several protests against the sale of the VSP. Speaking on the occasion, VUPPC chairmen CH Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, and D Adi Narayana, and VSP's recognised union president J Ayodhya Ram called for the success of the 'jail bharo' programme which is scheduled on Sunday.

During the ten-hour-long relay hunger strike, residents and civil society groups expressed solidarity with the agitators. Similarly, displaced families also staged a protest at the relay hunger strike camp. Leaders of the 'Visakha Ukku Nirvasitula Ikhya Sangham' and 'Visakha Ukku Nirvasitula Contract Labour Union' demanded that the Centre should roll back its decision of privatisation of VSP and consider measures to provide jobs in the plant.

They also demanded that those engaged on contract basis should be absorbed as permanent employees.

During the protest, a playlet was staged by the employees by portraying VSP under handcuffs and the plant opting for a medical treatment as it fell sick.