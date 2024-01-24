‘Republic Day Utsav’ to be organised on a grand scale

Visakhapatnam: ‘Freedom colours walk,’ fancy dress contest and musical night form a part of the ‘Republic Day Utsav’ celebrations which will be organised on a grand scale in Visakhapatnam, said BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Briefing about the two-day long R-Day celebrations to be held at RK Beach on January 26 and 27, GVL unveiled the utsav poster and later released the audio-visual teaser of the same in the presence of BJP vice president Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju and parliament district president Raveendra Medapati.

After the successful completion of four-day-long ‘Sankranti Sambaralu,’ the MP said Republic Day utsav aims at strengthening patriotism, especially among the youth.

As part of the celebrations, freedom colours walk will be organised on the Beach Road on January 26th wherein thousands of people are expected to participate. Tricolour T-shirts will be given to participants free of cost who register in advance.

To encourage involvement of kids, a fancy dress competition focusing on patriotism as the theme will be featured on January 26 and 27 from 3 pm to 6 pm at RK Beach near Kali Mata temple.

Musical night will be featured for two days from 5 pm. The MP informed that celebrities and renowned artistes will participate in the musical night and other presentations.