Revenue Generation: YS Jagan flayed for planning to mortgage government assets

Visakhapatnam: BJP Parliamentary District Mahila Morcha president Sujatha Raj flayed the State government for stooping down to the level of transferring government properties in search of revenues.

At a party meeting held here on Saturday, she said even Collectorate, Tahsildar offices and other government buildings have been transferred to Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation (APSDC). "The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to mobilise loans by mortgaging government assets to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore. As a part of the exercise, already 213 acres of assets belonging to 15 departments have been identified and the work is in progress to transfer the said lands," Sujatha Raj alleged.

The list includes Collectorate stretching to an extent of 2.94 acres, government guest house in 5.53 acres, district training centre in 0.75 acres, forest guesthouse in 2.08 acres and tahsildar office at Maharanipeta in 2.35 acres. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to mortgage the government assets as if they were his personal property. Instead, the Chief Minister can consider selling his personal property worth crores of rupees to run the government. But how can he go to the extent of selling the government land," Sujatha Raj asked.

Making Visakhapatnam as executive capital of AP and bringing in development were in line with the vows assured, she mentioned. "But selling government assets is not what the people of Visakhapatnam had expected of Chief Minister. People will now understand what the YSRCP government is up to," charged Sujatha Raj.