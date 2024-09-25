Revived handlooms take contemporary avatars

Visakhapatnam: The traditional temple-bordered Narayanpet handloom saris have been tweaked to give way to contemporary contrast borders. Over time, these elegant weaves, woven in earth tones, did witness design interventions.

The light-weight Chanderi silk saris in a combination of dark and pastel tones offer a comfortable option for women who like to be draped in a sari for long hours.

As weavers at Indian Silk Gallery exhibition narrate tales of the craftsmanship, they could not deny the fact that infusing contemporary designs into traditional weaves did leave a positive impact on the younger generation, who look forward to stocking up their wardrobes with assorted handloom weaves. “Despite women gravitating towards fast fashion, the traditional weaves continue to appeal to them as they strike a balance between investing in authentic ancient weaves and catering to their contemporary needs. Having said that, there is, however, no compromise on the quality aspect at a time when artisans and weavers usher in handloom revival,” explains Y Srinivasa Rao, retired deputy director of Silk Mark Organisation, curating the exhibition that continues till September 29 at the Symphony Hall, RK Beach in the city.

Defining Narayanpet sarees as an epitome of the country’s rich heritage, directors of Kavidhara Handlooms and Handicrafts Producer Company Konda Venkateswar Reddy and Konda Kavitha Reddy, opine, “While keeping the traditional handlooms alive, it is also important to understand the market scenario. Incorporating a new colour palette, reviving traditional borders and including add-ons in the designs meet the needs of diverse shoppers.”

As Jai Kishore Prajapati, a weaver from Madhya Pradesh, explains the detailing that gets into the motifs of a Chanderi reversible silk sari that has golden zari on one side and silver on the other, the weaver says that Chanderi saris are the most sought-after fabric among women across age groups. “It is mainly because the fabric is breathable, comfortable to carry and yet looks quite elegant. Apparently, bringing in subtle design variations does the trick,” he shares.

Laying emphasis on traditional weaves that is slowly but steadily catching up among young women, E Kamala Rao of Bhadrakali Sarees from Hanamkonda, says, “Experimenting is the new norm. Also, diversification of products without entirely breaking away from the traditional forms go a long way in reaching out to diverse clients.”

Even as weavers and artisans try to bring in new elements to traditional weaves, a blend of old and fresh design interventions appeal to a wide section of buyers.