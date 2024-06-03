RINL organises cycle rally to promote environmental awareness

Visakhapatnam: As organisations and institutions come together to host a series of events to build awareness about conserving the environment, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) takes out a bicycle rally on Sunday.

Involving children and encouraging them to be part of the change makers, the company organised the event as a prelude to the ‘World Environment Day’ celebrations.

As children are considered brand ambassadors of the conservation campaign, the rally was organised in association with the sports department of RINL at Trishna Grounds.

Flagging off the rally, RINL Director (Projects) and additional charge director (Operations) AK Bagchi appealed to people to make possible changes in their day-to-day life to save the environment. Highlighting Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission, a pledge was administered on the occasion.

More than 100 children participated in the bicycle rally holding placards, displaying captions like ‘land restoration’ and ‘save mother earth’. The rally was carried out for 4-km in Ukkunagaram township, conveying a message to save the resources and environment.

Appreciating the young children for actively participating in the bicycle rally, Bagchi mentioned that children were the brand ambassadors of RINL’s environment conservation campaign. Appreciation certificates were presented to all the participants.