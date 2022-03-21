Roads, drains in dire need of improvement in neighbourhood

Visakhapatnam: There is a need to improve basic amenities at Krishnarayapuram located in Vepagunta. The colony is abutting the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road. The main road at Krishnarayapuram connects several neighbourhoods. However, due to lack of maintenance, the main road is in a bad shape. For years, the maintenance of the road has taken a backseat. And the rains have only made the path worse here.

The main drain that runs along this road also needs focus. Though CC construction forms a part of the drain, residents here ask for the completion of drainage works. "Half of the main drain is yet to be constructed. Since it is not done, the area stinks as sewage gets stagnated in the neighbourhood. Also, we need to put up with mosquito menace and suffer from seasonal diseases quite often," worry residents. Roads that witness heavy traffic movement need maintenance as garbage litter is seen on either side of the paths. Despite the presence of the dumper bins, some of the residents find it convenient to throw the litter on the roads. As a result, the plastic waste often gets into the main drain, blocking the flow of the sewage.

The presence of Sri Vidya Ganapathi temple in the colony provides relief to the people in the locality as many of them take part in the temple activities with enthusiasm. As the colony remains to be neglected for years, people here hope that the authorities concerned will look into their issues and resolve them at the earliest.