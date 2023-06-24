Rs.30 lakhs from CM Relief Fund for Lung Transplant to Medical Officer

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla disclosed that the state government has sanctioned Rs.30 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for a lung transplant to a medical officer working in the Government Medical and Health Department.

Kale Yesu Devi Kumari has been performing her duties as the Medical Officer of Pekeru Primary Health Center in Kapileswarapuram Mandal for ten years. She contracted Covid 19 during the second wave of Covid.

Then the lungs were damaged due to a rare disease. The disease has been kept under control by using medicines for some time. In recent medical tests, it was found that 85% of the lungs were damaged. The collector said that she was joined in a private hospital a month ago and the surgery was also done. Doctors have confirmed her for a lung organ transplant considering her health condition.

During Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Malkipuram on June 7, the victim's husband, Avidi PHC Medical Officer P. Ravikumar met the Chief Minister and requested medical help. The district collector said that Rs.30 lakh has been allocated from the CM's relief fund to pay the bills directly to Yashoda Hospital after the organ transplant based on a letter of credit.