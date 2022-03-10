Russia-Ukraine war will impact global economy

Visakhapatnam: The current crisis between Russia and Ukraine is going to have an impact on the global economy but this may not pose a serious threat to the growth of the Indian economy, which is on the path of progress, observed Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (Kolkata) MSME Studies Centre Head K Rangarajan. Delivering a talk on 'post pandemic international business landscape-challenges and opportunities' at a webinar organised by GITAM Institute of Management here on Wednesday, Prof Rangarajan said Covid-19 pandemic has brought in new opportunities.

"Take measured and informed decisions appreciating the changing business landscape," he emphasised. Observing drastic changes occurring in the global value chains and digital value chains during the global crisis caused by Covid-19, he mentioned the subsequent transformation of global value chains in the decade ahead will reshape the global trade and investment landscape.

A push for greater economic resilience on the top of the technology revolution, growing nationalism and sustainability imperative will drive for a new generation of investment-development strategies, he added. The Institute of Management dean and director Amith Bhadra said significant and dynamic changes have been taking place in the international business scenario since the last decade and students of international business have a greater role to play in the coming days. The programme, attended by the faculty and the students, was coordinated by Radha Raghuramapatruni.

