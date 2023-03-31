Visakhapatnam: 'Sam No Varunah Car Rally' flagged off

The Visakhapatnam to Tirunelveli leg of the 'Sam No Varunah Car Rally' was flagged off by Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan from Visakhapatnam on Thursday. A team of 36 participants, including officers, sailors and NWWA members from Eastern Naval Command and naval veterans are participating in this leg of expedition in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of around 1,770-km.





Prior to flagging off the rally, the Chief of Staff interacted with the participants and congratulated them for their voluntary participation. The participants undertook several outreach programmes in Visakhapatnam, including a beach clean-up drive at RK Beach and an outreach programme at Desire Society Orphanage, Gajuwaka.





The rally is scheduled to halt at Machilipatnam on Thursday transiting via Kakinada and Bhimavaram. This leg of the rally will culminate at Tirunelveli on April 3, undertaking many outreach programmes en-route including beach clean-up drives, Agnipath and naval recruitment awareness drives at schools, colleges, etc.





'Sam No Varunah Car' expedition, which commenced from INS Netaji Subhas, Kolkata is planned to terminate at Lakhpat, Gujarat covering a total distance of more than 7,000-km. It is aimed at creating awareness about Indian maritime history, issues pertaining to our maritime culture, coastal security awareness, showcasing of Nari Shakti, informing youth on career and life in the Agnipath Scheme, reaching out to naval veterans/ Sahara ladies and conduct many social outreach programmes coordinated by the Naval Wellness and Welfare Association.



