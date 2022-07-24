Scholarship awards to be presented to VJF members

Visakhapatnam: Vizag Journalists Forum (VJF) president and chairman of the scholarships committee Gantla Srinubabu said the VJF will present merit scholarships to the children of its members every year.

Speaking at the executive meeting held at the VJF Press Club on Saturday, he said scholarships would be given to students studying from LKG to Intermediate following both state and CBSE board syllabus.

Similarly, a few students who excelled in engineering would also be given special awards, he added.

Eligible students can submit the list of relevant marks along with two passport size photographs with the filled-in application form by August 5 during the office hours of the press club.

Meanwhile, awards committee chairman R Nagaraju Patnaik said media awards will be announced next. He stated that arrangements were made to organise both the programmes in the month of August.

VJF executive committee members I Eswara Rao, MSR Prasad, P Diwakar, David, P Vara Lakshmi. D Giri Babu, Shekhara Mantri and D Ravi Kumar were present.