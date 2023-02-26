Secretary of ministry of ports visits VPA

Visakhapatnam: Sudhansh Pant, secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Saturday.





K Rama Mohana Rao, Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority along with Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Deputy Chairperson and T Venu Gopal, secretary welcomed Sudhansh Pant.





VPA CISF unit gave guard of honour to the secretary, MoPSW. The VPA Chairman explained the operations of the port through a digital presentation.





Sudhansh Pant reviewed the operations of berths, cargo handling, financial performance of the port, road, rail connectivity, capacity augmentation in OR-I & II berths, development of cruise berth in outer harbour, modernisation and mechanisation of berths, development of flyover, truck parking terminal, construction of covered storage sheds, electrification of VPA, among others.





Representatives of BOT operators also held discussions with the Secretary of MoPS&W and appraised their view points and gave their representations.





Secretary of MoPS&W commended Chairman of VPA and the team for bestowing efforts in effectively overcoming the challenges despite tough competition.





He further added that proper planning needs to be initiated at all levels for further improvement of cargo throughput.



