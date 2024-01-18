Senior leader Kruparani misses poll bus

Srikakulam : YSRCP senior leader and former Union minister Dr Killi Kruparani seems to have missed the bus to contest from here in 2024 elections. The YSRCP leadership is learnt to be unhappy with her.

Kruparani was elected as MP from Srikakulam parliament constituency in 2009 elections as Congress candidate with 82,987 votes majority by defeating TDP nominee and senior leader Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu and got nationwide attention. Being a giantkiller, she was elevated as Central minister. But she failed to protect her image and status consequently, was unable to build up her own cadre within the party.

Even though she is a senior leader and hailing from Polavaram village in Tekkali mandal, she has no cordial relations with the YSRCP Tekkali Assembly constituency in-charge Duvvada Srinivas and YSRCP Srikakulam parliamentary constituency in-charge Perada Tilak.

In Tekkali Assembly constituency, Kruparani, Srinivas and Tilak are maintaining three separate groups and another interesting point is that these three leaders belong to Kalinga community. Due to her failure to gain the confidence of the people, the party high command did not consider her either for Tekkali Assembly ticket or for Srikakulam parliamentary constituency.

Kruparani has been facing a series of upsets since her joining YSRCP. For the last five years, she met party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy several occasions but failed to win his confidence and trust. Rifts within the YSRCP and selection of new candidate for Srikakulam parliament constituency could help TDP Tekkali sitting MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and the party Srikakulam sitting MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.