Seventh edition of 'Vizag Navy Marathon' on Nov 13

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to build a culture of health and fitness, the Indian Navy along with Sports Arena is hosting Vizag Navy Marathon in the City of Destiny on November 13 at beach road.

The event is witnessing an increased participation from its first edition that registered about 1,800 registration. In subsequent years, the registration for the marathon has grown to 18,000-plus. This time, the focus is also on working towards making the environs clean and green and promoting the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle in the best possible manner. In line with this, paper cups will be used. Participants are requested to bring their own water bottles and help maintain a litter-free racecourse.

Commodore Naresh Warikoo, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Race director Murali Nannapaneni, Assistant Commissioner of Police Harshitha Chandra and Srinivas Vaddiparthi, COO of Care Hospitals, among others, said that the Limca Sportz Vizag Navy Marathon team is working on the concept of sustainability, adopting measures such as no or low plastic along with no flexi banners for marketing the event. "We plan to recycle some useful products from the waste collected during the event. The objective is to bring down waste and emphasis on how each one of us can adopt measures consciously for a greener and better environment," they mentioned. The run is scheduled for November 13th at beach road in various categories from 4:15 am. The route would be closed for traffic between 4 am to 10.45 am.

Registered participants can pick their race kit at the BIB Expo at Welcome Hotel on November 11th & 12th between 10 am to 6 pm. Anyone who missed registering for the event will be able to do so at the BIB Expo or can also register by logging on to: www.vizagnavymarathon.com. In view of the event and traffic regulations, city residents are requested to plan their activities accordingly and extend cooperation.The marathon T-shirt and medals were unveiled on the occasion.