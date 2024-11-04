Society members say layout does not fall under geo heritage site

Visakhapatnam: For the last three-four months, a false propaganda has been spread against Bheemunipatnam Mutually Aided Cooperative Building Society Ltd that the society is violating norms and destroying Erra Matti Dibbalu.

Condemning the allegations levelled against the society, representatives of the association shared their views with the media here on Sunday.

Association president G Hari Gopala Rao said that about 373.95 acres of land was purchased in Bheemunipatnam and members of the society clarified that they have not committed any irregularities during the development of the layout. He mentioned that if the soil is red in the allotted land, it cannot be considered as a Geo Heritage site. He made it clear that the society purchased the land and paid for all the clearances.

The Building Society was formed in 1970 by Retd Judge Kota Appalanarsaiah and applied for 400 acres of land for the construction of houses for the members of the society. About 373.95 acres of land was allotted at S.No.118 (Old S.No.49/1) in the year 1983 according to the then market value, the president informed.

Speaking on the occasion, vice president V Narayana Rao stated that all the members of the society are worried about the negative publicity carried out on the society. For the past few decades, the members became victims for various reasons, he expressed.

Further, the vice president mentioned that a PIL has been filed by the GVMC 22nd ward corporator P Murthy Yadav in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the excavation at Erra Matti Dibbalu. He stated that the society had to go to the Supreme Court for various reasons related to the land price. He mentioned that during the development of the layout, a special committee was formed for confirmation that some of the land was found to be a geo-heritage site (red sand dunes).

A team of experts confirmed that the entire land does not fall under the purview of Erra Matti Dibbalu except 91.50 acres, he added. From then, the society developed the remaining land of 242.47 acres alone, the secretary informed. Layout fee has been paid to the corporation and the work commenced after receiving the TLP proceedings. Since the last 54 years, the members have become senior citizens and super senior citizens, but when they try to move forward overcoming the obstacles of the layout, they express worry that they are not getting proper support from the government.

They appealed to the government that it should respond and consider the society’s request and grant layout permissions at the earliest.