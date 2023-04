Visakhapatnam: Some trains regulated, others cancelled

Due to modernisation works over Titlagarh-Therubali section of Sambalpur Division, East Coast Railway, some of the trains will be regulated. Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express (20837) leaving Bhubaneswar on April 2 will be short terminated at Rayagada. This train service was cancelled between Rayagada and Junagarh Road. Junagarh Road- Bhubaneswar- Express (20838) will start from Rayagada on April 3 instead of Junagarh.





Rescheduling

Tirupati-Bilaspur Express (17482) leaving Tirupati on April 2 will be rescheduled by three hours.





Cancellation

Visakhapatnam- Raipur passenger special (08527) train leaving Visakhapatnam on April 3.04.2023 remains cancelled. Similarly, Raipur- Visakhapatnam passenger pecial (08528)train leaving Raipur on April 3 will be cancelled. People are requested to make note of the changes. Meanwhile, in order to clear extra rush, Railways decided to run the one-way special train. Secunderabad–Agartala (07018) will leave Secunderabad at 11 am on Sunday and reach Agartala on Tuesday at 11.15 pm.





The train will stop at Pagidipalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon,Golpara, Guwahati,Jagi Road,Hojai,Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambasa stations between Secunderabad and Agartala.