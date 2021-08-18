Sports Authority of India invites applications for training programmes in boxing, volleyball at Visakhapatnam

The Sports Authority of India Chairman MD Prabhakar Reddy has advised the eligible candidates to apply for training in boxing and volleyball at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Visakhapatnam. To this end, he issued a press release and said the government was working to train the players in the state to meet the national and international standards.



As part of this, he said, the SAI was training boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 16 in volleyball and boxing. Those who want to attend volleyball training are advised to come for selection competitions to be held in Visakhapatnam Port Stadium on the 21st and 22nd of this month and those who want to attend boxing training on the 23rd and 24th of this month respectively.



The director has said that the candidates should carry a birth certificate, education, six passport size photos, Aadhaar card, medical fitness certificate and, relevant sports certificates in case of previous participants.

For more details on the matter concerned, trainees are advised to dial 8247443921 for boxing and 9440587614 for volleyball. The director said that the training centre has qualified coaches and trainees to give training to the applicants. He said the government will also provide nutritious food, state-of-the-art kits, education, medical and insurance facilities.

The Sports Authority of India centre is located in Salagramapuram in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh where the training will be conducted to the students.