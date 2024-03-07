Live
Srikakulam: Dharmana dubs ‘Jayaho BC’ as election stunt
Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao dismissed the BC Declaration and Jayaho BC public meet of TDP-Jana Sena Party is an election stunt.
Srikakulam : Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao dismissed the BC Declaration and Jayaho BC public meet of TDP-Jana Sena Party is an election stunt. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for an open debate on comparison of BC welfare during the TDP and YSRCP governments.
The minister said that as CM, Chandrababu had not allotted not a single Rajya Sabha ticket to a BC leader. Now to woo the BCs, TDP is organising Jayaho BC event which is totally false and nothing but cheating of BCs, he alleged.
He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted four Rajya Sabha seats to BCs which is a live example to prove the commitment of Jagan towards BC welfare and development but in TDP, BCs are always treated as ‘slaves and vote banks’,he claimed.
He said TDP organised Jayaho BC meet ahead of elections to attract BC voters but BCs have realised the TDP gimmicks and would not believe the ‘cheap tricks’employed by it. He also demanded Chandrababu to accept Visakhapatnam as executive capital which is centre for BCs in Uttarandhra.