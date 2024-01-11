Srikakulam: Intense competition among YSRCP leaders for party ticket

Srikakulam : The negative reports against incumbent YSRCP MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar had led to intense lobbying for the party ticket in Etcherla Assembly constituency.

Kiran Kumar belongs to Turpu Kapu community and from the same community YSRCP Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar and YSRCP Vizianagaram district president Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu are also making efforts to get Etcherla ticket.

The entire political developments within the ruling YSRCP in the constituency are being monitored by Minister for Education, in-charge Minister for Srikakulam district and YSRCP north Andhra regional in-charge Botcha Satyanarayana.

Etcherla Assembly constituency is under the purview of the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. Hence, Vizianagaram sitting MP Bellana Chandrasekhar is also making strong efforts to get the party ticket for the Assembly constituency.

On the other hand, YSRCP Vizianagaram district president and Zilla Parishad chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao @ Chinna Srinu has also thrown his hat into the ring. Chinna Srinu is a close relative of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Meanwhile, incumbent MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar is continuing his efforts to see that the party allots the ticket again to him.

The YSRCP high command is also seriously thinking about the party ticket allotment issue in Etcherla and the exercise is likely to be finalised by Thursday evening or Friday, according to party sources.

Different groups within the ruling party and with three candidates competing to get Etcherla ticket, conditions are favourable for the TDP to fare well in the constituency in the ensuing polls, opine political analysts and observers.