Srikakulam: Major parties’ leaders hurdle for north coastal development says CPI

Srikakulam : Leaders of the ruling YSRCP, Opposition TDP, national parties, BJP and Congress belonging to north coastal AP region are the main hurdle for development of this region, alleged CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna. He delivered keynote address at a seminar organised by the party on north coastal AP region development at Silver Jubilee Hall on the premises of Government Degree College (Men) in Srikakulam on Friday.

As part of CPI’s ongoing campaign, titled ‘Desaanni Kapadandi -Rastranni Rakshinchandi’ (Save the country-protect the State), the party organised the seminar on development of north coastal AP region.

Speaking on the occasion, K Ramakrishna charged that the leaders of these prime parties are protecting the interests of their State and national-level leaders, but not for the interests of their own and native region. This has been proved on several occasions and people need to know it and it is essential to teach a lesson to these leaders in a befitting manner, he added. These prime parties’ leaders have failed to achieve special category status for AP State, he pointed out. On the other hand, at national level, the BJP government turned as a sales agent and mediator for selling all public sector units (PSU) to private and corporate people at throwaway prices by pushing the workers and employees of the PSUs into trouble, he expressed concern.

In this backdrop, CPI launched ‘Desaanni Kapadandi-Rastranni Rakshinchandi’ campaign on August 17 in Visakhapatnam to create awareness among people how the governments of these prime parties are cheating and exploiting people by adopting anti-poor, anti-workers and anti-farmers policies, Ramakrishna elaborated. Bus yatra campaign will conclude on September 8 in Tirupati, he informed.

Leaders of TDP, Lok Satta, various women organisations, youth and students unions, trade unions attended the seminar.