Srikakulam: No medical kits for Anganwadi centres

Srikakulam: Supply of medical kits stopped for the past one year for Anganwadi centres.

Anganwadi centres are being supervised at district-level by the Integrated Child Development Society (ICDS) wing.

Though the Central government is providing funds for the centres, the state government is monitoring and supervising the centres through its department at district-level.

With an aim to provide first-aid to children and also to give preliminary treatment in emergency medical, the kits are being supplied by the state government to the centres.

But, for the past last one-year, medical kits are not being supplied to the centres.

As a result, Anganwadi staff is suggesting parents to purchase medicine from medical shops. In Srikakulam, a total of 3,512 Anganwadis are situated and a total of 70,240 children are enrolled in the centres for school readiness.